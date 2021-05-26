By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim and four others as members of the burial committee for late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

Late Admiral Kanu who was a one-time Military Administrator of old Imo State, died January 13, 2021. He was a member of the defunct Supreme Military Council of Nigeria.

According to the statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor, Dr Ohakim was named Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the burial committee include another former Military Administrator of Imo State, Navy Capt. James Aneke, Minister of State Mines, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu and his Abia State counterpart, Barr. Chris Ezem.

Uzodimma described late Admiral Kanu as a detribalised Nigerian leader.

He stated that the Committee shall liaise with the family of the deceased, “the community and Lagos State Government to organise a befitting state burial for Ndubuisi Kanu.