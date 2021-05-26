The Delta State government has denied reports that it has received the £4.2m Ibori loot from the federal government.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, told the House of Reps ad-hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of all recovered loots movable and immovable assets that the federal government had returned the looted money to Delta state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Olisa Ifeajika while denying the statement by Idris, said the state is yet to see the said amount reflect in its account.

Ifeajika made this known at Government House Asaba while reacting to the Accountant General’s claim.

He appreciated the willingness of the Federal Government to refund the money to the state and promised that the Delta State government will inform the public whenever the state receives the money.

The Accountant-General had mentioned that Delta State had been refunded the £4.2m Ibori loot recovered from the United Kingdom government while giving an account to the Adejoro Adeogun, reps ad-hoc house committee on how the Federal Government spent the recovered loot from 2002 till date.