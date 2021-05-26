Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why the president refused to attend the burial of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

The president’s absence from the burial of the COAS stirred criticism from Nigerians who condemned his decision to shun the burial.

Garba Shehu who spoke on Tuesday during an interview with Arise TV said he has not spoken to the president about it.

However, he explained that President Buhari is concerned about the safety, and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets and doesn’t like the idea of closing the roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way while attending the burial.

Shehu also said considering that it was a period of mourning, the president did not want to take away the attention.

He said, “I was in Europe myself on assignment and I have not spoken to the president on this but let me give you just one example.

”The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets.

“Do you know why he now prays his Jumaat in the State House and doesn’t go to the national mosque? Because he doesn’t like this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way.

“These are small things for many people but they are important for President Muhammadu Buhari. So, it is a mourning situation and the president didn’t want to take away attention from that.” he added.

Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday and were buried on Saturday.

Buhari did not attend the burial but sent a delegation.