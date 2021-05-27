By Muhammad Lawal and Rita Iliya

The Chairman, Ngaski Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi, Alhaji Abdullahi Warrah, says five bodies have been recovered in the aftermath of the boat mishap which occurred in Warrah, headquarters of the LGA.

Warrah confirmed the recovery in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

He said the rescue operation was still ongoing, adding that personnel from Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Inland Water Ways Authority (NIWA), professional swimmers and other individuals were actively involved.

Warrah said of the recovered bodies three were female, including a year-old baby while the two others were male.

“One of the males is a youth from Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara, while the other is also youth from Warrah town.

“Four out of the five bodies recovered were residents of Warrah and all the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.”

The chairman added that 22 boat passengers who were rescued have been treated and discharged from local hospitals.

He, however, lamented that more than 100 others were still missing.

Reports from some quarters said apart from passengers, comprising traders and artisanal miners, the boat was also loaded with sand (mined minerals).

NAN