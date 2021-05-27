Buhari receives Nana Akufo-Addo

Buhari receives Nana Akufo-Addo

By Abankula

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo flew into Abuja Thursday with talks with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The reason for the visit was not stated.

It was possible he came to condole Buhari over the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

The leaders may also declared Mali and Chad, where the military had taken over power, contrary to ECOWAS policy to resist coups.

Photos by Presidential photographer captured Akufo-Addo’s arrival, with his team.

Akufo-Addo, with CoS Gambari and trade minister Niyi Adebayo

Akufo-Addo, with CoS Gambari and trade minister Niyi Adebayo

Akufo-Addo meets Nigerian officials, L-R Niyi Adebayo, Geoffrey Onyeama, SGF Boss Mustapha and CoS Gambari

Akufo-Addo meets Nigerian officials, L-R Niyi Adebayo, Geoffrey Onyeama, SGF Boss Mustapha and CoS Gambari

Akufo-Addo introduces some members of his delegation to Buhari

Akufo-Addo introduces some members of his delegation to Buhari


Buhari, Akufo-Addo

Buhari, Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo, Buhari settle down for talks

Akufo-Addo, Buhari settle down for talks

More later.