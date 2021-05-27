By Abankula

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo flew into Abuja Thursday with talks with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The reason for the visit was not stated.

It was possible he came to condole Buhari over the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

The leaders may also declared Mali and Chad, where the military had taken over power, contrary to ECOWAS policy to resist coups.

Photos by Presidential photographer captured Akufo-Addo’s arrival, with his team.

More later.