The Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) is to train 180 on various empowerment skills in three Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

These, she said, are Katagum, Jama’are and Ganjuwa local government areas of Bauchi state.

Hajiya Fatima Ahmed, the coordinator of the life skills programme, made this known on Thursday in Bauchi.

The training will be in collaboration with the support of the Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA)-Nigeria Youth Entrepreneurship and Women’s Empowerment (WAY) project.

MEDA is a Non-Governmental Organisation funded by the Global Affairs Canada (GAC) in collaboration to support women and youth-run businesses in the processing sector and food industry in Bauchi State.

“The training is designed to enable the girls to be able to add value to whatever their parents are making at home and package it well for marketability.

“It will expose the girls to the rudiments of financial prudence, manage their resources with a view to assisting their parents, while when they were married up will have something to sustain themselves.

“The skills for the girls are to provide key information using modules on ways to protect them in the society.