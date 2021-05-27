Lisa Shaw, 44, a popular BBC Radio presenter has died after taking a jab of AstraZeneca vaccine, the family has said.

Her family said this in a statement on Thursday, saying died after experiencing blood clot arising from taking the vaccine.

Her family said she developed “severe” headaches a week after having the Covid jab and fell seriously ill a few days later.

According to Shaw’s family, she was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.

“Tragically, she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always,” the family said in a statement.

Shaw’s family said it has been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and asked for privacy at this time to allow the to grieve as a family.

The UK Sun quoted latest MHRA data as saying that332 cases of these very rare blood clots have been reported with 58 deaths.

It comes as 24.2 million first doses and 10.7million second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been given in the UK. The incidence rate after first doses was 13 per million doses.

It said people under 40 in the UK are being offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of extremely rare blood clots on the brain.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has said the benefits of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh risks for most people.