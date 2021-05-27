By Abankula

U.S. President Joe Biden could not forget old habits on Thursday as he made a quick detour during his visit to Cleveland on Thursday to pick up a cone of chocolate ice cream.

After speaking about the economy at Cuyahoga Community College, he stopped for ice cream at Honey Hut.

Biden got a cone, took a few photos and talked to a small group of supporters, reports Fox News.

He also lashed Republicans opposed to the 1/6 Commission.

“I can’t imagine anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault, since the Civil War, on the Capitol,”he told reporters.

He also bought 50 units of ice cream for staff members before heading to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

This was Biden’s first visit to Cleveland since becoming president.