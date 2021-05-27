By Abankula with agency reports

The body of a Nigerian Peter Ofor, was found floating in a canal of Kalkere Lake in the Indian city of Bangalore on Wednesday.

Ofor, from Imo state, was declared missing on Tuesday by his friends, after he left home to play football.

Reports said passersby noticed the body on Wednesday and alerted the police and rescue services.

The police said they found no mark on his body, prompting suggestions that he committed suicide by drowning.

But Ofor’s friends disputed the police account.

In a report to the umbrella Nigerian association, the friends suggested that Ofor was possibly chased into the water by the police.

According to some of his friends, they saw him being chased by men in plainclothes, who they suspected to be policemen.

Police at Ramamurthynagar station have ordered a postmortem of Ofor’s body.

