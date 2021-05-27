By Abankula

Major General Farouk Yahaya has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Yahaya succeeds Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died last Friday in an Air Force plane crash..

Yahaya’ s appointment was announced today by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, acting Director Defence Information

Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

He is also the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Yahaya was born on 5 January 1966, in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

He is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He started his cadet training on 27 September 1985 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 22 September 1990.

He has held several appointments including Staff, Instructional and Command.

Among the appointments held by Yahaya are Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade and Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

He was also Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.