By Abankula

Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has been moved out of her position.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that she should be replaced by Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, now Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

Imaan has not totally lost out.

Buhari in a minor reshuffle of aides, has sent her to replace Mohammed as federal commissioner in A the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

According to presidential spokesman, the change was done to realize and sustain government’s abiding desire for effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

The President further directed that the change should be effected after comprehensive handover notes to successors, Shehu said.