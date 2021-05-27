By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and well-wishers to congratulate Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education as he marked his 67th birthday.

Buhari, in a congratulatory message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described the celebrant as a “master of innovative ideas.”

According to the president, from his decades-long association with Adamu, some of the characteristics that mark him out of the crowd are “his insightful ideas and motivational thoughts.”

The president noted with delight that ”the country’s education sector is moving ahead with energy, innovation and excellence” due to the Minister’s strong will.

“Happy Birthday to our respectable Minister of Education, wishing you many more happy returns of the day!” he added.

