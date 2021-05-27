By Nimot Sulaimon

As part of activities to mark Y2021 National Children’s Day, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu on Thursday visited different orphanages in the State to present gifts to the children.

Mr Dawodu stated that the decision to visit the orphanages was to “demonstrate the paramount importance attached to the welfare of our children. ”

According to Mr Dawodu Lagos Government, in observance of Covid-19 protocols was unable to organise a get together for the children as it used to be the tradition.

In his response to the gesture of the State Government, the Proprietor, Royal Diamond Orphanage Home, Ojodu, Mr Favour Ogunyemi said, “we are feeling the impact of the State Government now more than ever before.

”For instance, the extension of Lagos State Health Service(LSHS) to the orphanages has gone a long way in tackling health challenges of our children.”

Mr Ogunyemi added: “for the State Government to remember us at this critical time is not something we can take for granted.

”Moreso, this has come on an occasion to celebrate with our children thereby giving them a sense of belonging.”

Mr Dawodu also used the occasion to disclose to operators of the orphanages the efforts being made by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in addressing issues surrounding child adoption, noting that the whole process and time frame is determined by the Child Rights Law.

Apart from the orphanages visited by the Honourable Commissioner in the company of Directors in the Ministry, over 40 other state registered orphanages were presented gifts made up of food, drinks, bags, water bottles, Indomie and other items needed for children upkeep.