Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his commitment towards providing a safe, habitable learning environment for children as education remains a veritable means towards attaining greatness.

Sanwo-Olu addressing pupils and students today at the Children’s Day Celebration organized by the State Government at the Police College, parade ground, Ikeja, revealed that his administration has ensured prompt provision of over 1,097 school infrastructure projects across the state adding that education in Lagos State is now advanced and enhanced with the integration of technology.

The Governor whose speech was delivered by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat at the event expressed that the theme of this year’s celebration “Unite to reverse the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Children” is quite apt as it undermines the importance of ensuring that the effect of the pandemic does not affect the children, thereby stressing that all kids irrespective of their status and present global situation should enjoy their rights to survival and development.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted some of the major interventions by the State Government towards ensuring learning continues despite the pandemic.

In his words, “the various steps we have taken since the outbreak of the pandemic have yielded commendations and positive feedback from parents, students and stakeholders in the society”.

He said, “We introduced electronic teachings on television, radio and the internet as well as provision of mobile devices and mp3 players preloaded with the school curriculum for students across the state through solicitation for partnership from various organizations and spirited individuals who are passionate about the welfare and development of our children”.

The Governor encouraged the students to strive towards excellence in learning and character, reemphasizing on the need for the students to acquaint themselves with the use of modern technologies provided by the State Government to enhance learning outcome.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of teachers and challenged parents/guardians on protecting the children from various harms of the society.

He stated that a new law against cultism has been introduced by the state government which prescribes punitive measures for parents of young people convicted of cultism. The Governor advised parents to be vigilant and monitor their children.

According to him, “We owe them a duty to ensure that their dreams and aspirations are realized through continuous training, guidance and mentoring. Therefore, I urge you, parents, to inculcate the right values in them which will enable them to shun all social vices”

Earlier in her welcome address, Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo identified that Lagos State students have continued to distinguish themselves in national and international competitions winning several laurels and trophies for the State.

Adefisayo acknowledged the state government’s free education policy from primary to secondary school level adding that despite the various contending needs struggling for resource allocation, the large number of schools and the huge population of learners, the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu have continued to commit huge resources to the upbringing and wellbeing of the children.

“It is not by accident that the education sector of the State got the highest budget in 2020 and 2021, this is because of the need assessment, commitment and passion of our dear Mr. Governor towards providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning for our students across the state,” she said.

She disclosed that the celebration of children’s day started last week with a lineup of activities to mark the annual event.

The events were special prayer offered during Jumat service for Muslim pupils/students, thanksgiving service for Christian pupils/students, career talk/youth forum, cultural display all held in commemoration of this year’s children day celebration.