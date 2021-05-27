By Taiwo Okanlawon

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has finally spoken after missing the decisive penalty in their Europa League final defeat.

Villarreal clinched the Europa League Cup on Wednesday night after De Gea missed his penalty kick, the 11th in the night.

All the 21 other players were perfect in their penalty shoot-out, including Geronimo Rulli, Villarreal keeper.

When it came to the turn of De Gea, he missed, as his shot was parried by Rulli.

De Gea who had to wrest back his starting spot in the team through the season has now vowed to bounce back.

The Spaniard posted an image of himself and legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson on Instagram with the caption: “To fall and rise. Learn from the experience, fight again and win. @manchesterunited Thanks for your support”.

The decision by the coach to opt for De Gea over Henderson has attracted criticism given his record at saving penalties.