Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has said doomsday predictions about Nigeria will not come to pass.
He also said Nigeria is in safe hands despite the security challenges it is facing.
The minister said this on Thursday at his office in Abuja when he played host to the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, and his entourage.
“Talking about security, I want to use this opportunity to assure all Nigerians that despite the security challenges we are facing now, Nigeria is in safe hands. We must never succumb to the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about our country because they won’t come to pass.
“It is also important for our leaders at all levels to give the people message of hope instead of making comments that can only aggravate tension,” the Minister was quoted in a statement on the ministry’s website.
How easy it was for Lai Mohammed to ask leaders at all levels to give Nigerians message of hope instead of messages that would aggravate tension.
If Lai Mohammed, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu could in the same vein speak to prejudiced and bigoted Buhari to eschew clannishness and lead Nigeria right like a statesman rather than a fulani tribe’s emperor, undoubtedly, things wouldn’t be this bad in Nigeria.
The biggest problem facing Nigeria is Buhari and his ethnocentrism. If he was detribalized and was leading Nigeria justly, obviously over 135,000 Nigerians wantonly butchered by the killer fulani herdsmen would still be alive.
Many ethnic nationalities have turned to self help because Buhari never consent to the arrests and prosecutions of his killer fulani herdsmen.
If Nigeria dies. Buhari killed her. His policies are so bad. It’s all about, fulani supremacy and domination of the rest of the ethnic nationalities and protection of cattles. That’s all.
What a country. There was a country. Buhari has finished Nigeria completely. Always, Cattle, cattle, cattle. And Nigeria keeps boiling and inching closer to a breakup.