Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has said doomsday predictions about Nigeria will not come to pass.

He also said Nigeria is in safe hands despite the security challenges it is facing.

The minister said this on Thursday at his office in Abuja when he played host to the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, and his entourage.

“Talking about security, I want to use this opportunity to assure all Nigerians that despite the security challenges we are facing now, Nigeria is in safe hands. We must never succumb to the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about our country because they won’t come to pass.

“It is also important for our leaders at all levels to give the people message of hope instead of making comments that can only aggravate tension,” the Minister was quoted in a statement on the ministry’s website.

