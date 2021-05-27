Dubem Oguegbu, a Managing Partner at Enugu-based premium nightclub, Gustavo By Cubana has made a claim that the nightclub has played host to 90 percent of Nigerian superstars from the entertainment space.

Oguegbu, famously known as Dubby Gustavo was emphatic about the claim in a recent interview where he stated : “We have hosted 90 percent of superstar artists in Nigeria. Everyone has been here back to back.”

Dubem Oguegbu (Dubby Gustavo) and his partner, Papi Chulo alias Papi Gustavo have been running Gustavo By Cubana Nightclub since December 2019, bringing premium entertainment to Enugu and indeed making Gustavo By Cubana a Mecca of sorts for celebrities all over the country.

While the claim may not be easy to verify it however has some credence based on images posted by Dubem Oguegbu, on his Instagram page @dubby_gustavo. Pictures of Davido, Phyno, Duncan Mighty, Flavour, Patoranking, Peruzi, Faze, Zlatan, Kcee and many others are splashed on the page.

Speaking on the fast-growing reputation of Enugu as the entertainment hub of the Southeast, Dubby Gustavo avers, “We are the next city to Lagos now. We have a serene and safe environment, thanks to our able Governor of Enugu State. A lot of people are investing now in the nightlife business and that also promotes hospitality too,” he said of Enugu being the hub of entertainment in the Southeast region.”

Oguegbu, apart from being a Managing Partner at Gustavo by Cubana, is also a Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Enugu State on Entertainment. He is from Anambra State but grew up in Benin, Edo State.

He started his nightlife journey as far back as 2012 when along with his friend and partner, Christian Osuinyi established Platinum Lounge. He was a part of the success story of Platinum Lounge for seven years until the Cubana brand came calling with an offer too good to refuse.

Oguegbu was a banker for many years before finding a new lease of life in the nightclub business. He worked with Diamond Bank Plc from 2007 to 2012. After the banking experience he floated Platinum Lounge.

He is a certified engineer with COREN (The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria). He studied Mechanical Engineering at Anambra State University, Uli 2005/2006 graduating set.

Recently, he bagged a Doctorate degree in Peace and Conflict Management from Freedom University and Theological Seminary, Abuja.

He is from Anambra State and happily married with two boys.

“ I grew up in Benin City, Edo, State and I have always had a passion for creating fun,” he disclosed.