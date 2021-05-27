Lagos shuts Chinese firm over teenager's death

The Lagos State Government has sealed a Chinese firm, Mingy Trading Company Limited where a teenager was killed in an industrial accident on resumption day.

The company is located at No 11, Ila Orangun Street, Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola led the enforcement and the sealing of the company.

Mojola disclosed that the fatality occurred due to violation of safety precautionary measures.

He said the victim, one Babatunde AbdulRahmon, a 17-year-old boy was newly employed on the said day and was immediately exposed to a mechanical and electrical manufacturing equipment without training and provision for personal protective equipment.

“In the process of operating the equipment, he lost his life. There was also very clear evidence of poor housekeeping, lack of safety signages, poor factory layout for emergency management, very poor recruitment process with no documented training records, poorly installed electric cables and poor record keeping,” he said.

According to him, on no account should any company employ an underage person to operate a mixer or grinding machine without proper training and use of personal protective equipment.

He reiterated the importance of having a tested electrical wiring system, appropriate safety signages, good housekeeping and a clean environment devoid of infractions and hazards to lives of its workers.

He implored organizations to value lives above monetary gains, adopt best practice, adding that a culture of safety first should be our individual and collective responsibility.

Mojola declared zero tolerance for safety violations and warned that punitive measures would be taken against organizations found culpable with assurance that extant safety Laws would be applied.

He urged members of the public to report incidents and infractions regularly to the Lagos State Safety Commission in our bid to have a safer Lagos for the citizenry.