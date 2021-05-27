By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA has unveiled the ‘Know Your Rights’ handbook, containing useful information about consumers’ rights and necessary complain processes by aggrieved consumers.

Mr Afolabi Solebo, the General Manager of the Agency, publicly presented the handbook on Wednesday at Government Technical College, Epe, as part of the mandates of LASCOPA as it concerns public enlightenment.

Solebo, who led officials of the Agency on a sensitization exercise to students of the College, said that the handbook has been designed to increase public awareness among the students and other stakeholders of the Agency.

He explained that the decision of the Agency to take the sensitization exercise to the the school was informed by the realization that parents often rely on their children to make purchase for them.

According to him, it was important for the students to be aware of what to lookout for when making a purchase.

On the responsibilities expected from consumers of goods and services, Solebo underscored the need for consumers to always make their purchase from authentic and genuine sources as against patronizing roadside traders.

“The emphasis here is that everyone should know that as much as they have rights when it comes to buying and selling of goods, they should also know that they have roles and responsibilities which they must know.

”Know your rights and be aware of your own responsibilities as a consumer. Part of your responsibility is to always obtain receipts for every purchase made”, Solebo stated.

Speaking on plans to fast track responses to complaints received from aggrieved consumers, the General Manager assured the students that plans are already being perfected to establish annexe offices of the agency in Epe and other local Government Areas of the State.

For the main time, Solebo advised residents of Epe and other parts of the State where LASCOPA offices have not been established to make use of the official phone numbers and social media platforms of the agency to lodge their complaints.

He promised residents of the State that irrespective of their locations, the Agency will always be available to attend to their needs and ensure speedy interventions where necessary.

”Whenever you feel that your rights have been infringed upon, please do not hesitate to get in touch with LASCOPA, we will be glad to provide you with the necessary assistance and cause a refund or replacement of goods or services as applicable” the General Manager assured the students.

Recall that the team from LASCOPA had earlier visited Government Technical College, Agidingbi last week and have also identified other parts of the State for sensitization

exercise.