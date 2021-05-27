The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitates with Nigerian children as they commemorate this year’s Children’s Day.

The Day is set aside to celebrate children and draw attention to issues affecting them.

The Senate President urges the authorities at all levels in the country to recognise the critical importance of issues that affect the well-being, happiness and growth of the Nigerian child and to give them priority in their plans and actions.

“On the occasion of the celebration of this Day, I reassure the Nigerian children that the National Assembly will always accord their needs full attention in its legislative duties with a view to making laws that protect and promote their rights.

“I also want to use the opportunity of the occasion to appeal to states that have not domesticated the Child’s Rights Act 2003 to do so in the best interest of the Nigerian Child.

“Let us all remain ever conscious of our duty to bring up our children with the right orientation and to bequeath to them a peaceful and prosperous society,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wishes Nigerian children a happy celebration.