The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 48 new cases of COVID-19, raising the caseload in the country to 166,146.

The NCDC made this known Wednesday night on Twitter.

The new cases were up from 37 infections recorded on Tuesday.

Five states and the FCT accounted for the new cases.

Lagos led with 22, followed by Rivers and Enugu with 11 cases each.

Kaduna logged two cases, while FCT and Gombe logged one each.

“With the latest updates, the country’s virus-related death toll reached 2,071 on Wednesday,” NCDC said.

Till date, 156,529 cases have been discharged, with one new recovery on Wednesday.

The public health agency said that the country has 7,498 active cases

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said that 1,938,611 eligible Nigerians had been vaccinated with the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca.

It also reported that 15,259 Nigerians vaccinated with the first dose had also collected their second dose.