By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested nine suspected members of Eiye cult group in Ajegunle area of Ibogun during a supremacy battle with members of Alora confraternity.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the suspects were arrested following a bloody clash between the two groups.

The suspects are: Sodiq Olabisi, Oluwatosin Andrew, Oladimeji Oyedele, Wasiu Raheem, Oyedokun Lekan, Yusuf Ajetunmobi, Busari Taoreed, Bolaji Raphael and Salami Toheeb.

He said while the clash was going on, a distress call was made to the police divisional headquarters in Ibogun, and that the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele quickly led his men to the scene.

“On sighting policemen, the cultists, who had already inflicted serious injuries on the chest of one member of Alora group, ran away with their injured colleagues, while police successfully apprehended the nine suspects,” he said.

Recovered from them are; one cutlass, five knives, 2 axes, 5 phone batteries and four thousand naira cash.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The command, however, vowed to arrest fleeing members of the groups and bring them to justice.