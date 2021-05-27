The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has pledged to partner with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, in the training of students who could become politicians in future.

Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, gave the hint while receiving Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, who paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

According to Ogunbodede, this will be part of efforts to sustain democracy ethics, norms and values among Nigerian students, especially in the Students Unions in the country’s institutions of higher learnings.

The vice-chancellor noted that the university had one of the oldest Departments of Political Science in Nigeria, and had produced many political giants and many others that are currently contributing meaningfully to the political space in the country.

Ogunbodede added that some of these political bigwigs did not study Political Science in their undergraduate years, but cut their political teeth from the institution’s student unionism.

According to him, the OAU is regarded as the Aluta headquarter which is under suspension, for now, noting that plans are underway to reconstitute a new students union body.

He assured that partnering with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic studies in training the students would make student unionism more responsible, participatory and provide democratic leadership.

The vice-chancellor was optimistic that the partnership would formulate a pioneer programme in the institution for other universities to emulate.

He assured his visitor of the readiness of his administration to support the programme and sustain it.

In his remarks, the director-general of the institute stated that the mission of his organisation was basically training and capacity building on research on how to improve the political horizon across the country.

He, however, added that his institute was now out on a mission to cultivate a cordial relationship with tertiary institutions, especially the country’s premier universities.

Sulaiman further noted that the request of the vice-chancellor was a welcome development, which is appropriate and could be accommodated within their schedule.

He promised that the institute would look into it and work out modalities as well as cost implication and then get back to the university management.