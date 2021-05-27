By Adejoke Monsurat

Bamidele Abiodun, the Ogun First Lady said the all-round development of children will complement the academic curriculum in schools.

Abiodun stated this at the commemorative event to celebrate the 2021 Children’s Day, organized by the Integrity Campaign Club, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, for 45 outstanding pupils in the State.

At the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Abiodun noted that the engagement of pupils in extra-curricular activities would boost their psyche, for all-around development.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to quality education in the State, stressing that it would continue to be a driving force and create an enabling environment for a better future for the children.

“As important as education is to a child, our focus should not only be on the academic aspects alone but on their social, athletic, emotional, psychological development and much more. These are equally important and necessary for all-round development”, Mrs. Abiodun said.

While congratulating and presenting certificates and gifts to the 45 students who emerged winners at the earlier organised Spelling Bee, Debate, Talent Hunt, Creativity Display, and Discussion on SDGs 4 and 5 competitions by the Club, she charged others to find more ways to learn and keep abreast of Information and Communication Technology.

Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by the Director, Education Support Services, Mrs. Adesola Onayiga congratulated the 45 outstanding children.

He said the state has always been known for the best in all areas and education in particular.

The convener of the Club, Mr. Dare Adedotun appreciated the State government for its effort in revamping the education sector, assuring that his organisation would continue to prioritise the welfare of the students.