Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the opposition party is still grief-stricken over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Secondus stated this on Wednesday while speaking with Gen. Attahiru’s family in their home in Abuja.

Secondus, who led other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to visit the widow and family of the Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, described the late COAS as a brave and patriotic soldier.

He described the death as a national tragedy.

Secondus said: “We are here to commiserate with you over the departure of your husband. We received with sadness, the news of the death of your brave and patriotic husband. Nigerians are in great pains because his appointment was a relief to our nation as we believed that he had come to make a difference.

“With Gen. Attahiru’s life and record of performance in serving our fatherland, it was clear that he had come with the commitment and zeal to confront and vanquish the security challenges facing our nation. His life was an eloquent testimony of his excellent service to our nation.

“On behalf of the leadership of PDP, we are here to condole with you. We assure you of our prayers at this moment of grief and we believe that God will grant you and your family the fortitude to carry this pain.”

The PDP leadership also offered prayers for the families of the other officers who died in the crash.

The party further prayed for the safety of our gallant men and women risking their lives, in battle, to secure our dear nation.