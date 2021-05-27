Agency Reports

The prices of bread, arguably the common man’s food, will shoot to the stratosphere, following the decision of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN).

AMBCN has directed its members nationwide to increase prices of bread, biscuits and other items by 30 percent due to rising cost of commodities of the country, as the Naira rate falls.

The directive was part of the resolution reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Abuja.

National President of the association, Mansur Umar, read the key resolution.

“After considering the impact of the skyrocketed prices of baking ingredients/materials, for the survival of our noble business, which is presently bleeding, the association came to the conclusion to adjust our prices by 30 percent.”

AMBCN called on the Federal Government to intervene and reverse the high tariff regime imposed by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and streamline regulation by allowing only NAFDAC to regulate bakers.

Besides, the association frowned at the incessant increase in the price of flour as it is forcing its members to close their businesses.

“The incessant increase of prices of flour and other baking materials is responsible for the decision.

“In the last six months, one truck of flour that we used to buy at less than N6m is now N9m,” the association said.