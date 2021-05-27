Rita Daniels and Larry Zuka

Rita Daniels and Larry Zuka

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lawrence, the son of veteran Nollywood actress Rita Daniels’ has addressed the rumour that his mother tied the knot to a younger lover.

According to Lawrence, the photos circulating on social media of his mother are from an upcoming movie.

“The photos are from a movie scene. Social media can catch their cruise but they will be shocked when they eventually see the movie,” he told The Nation.

Rumours of the movie producer’s marriage to a younger lover surfaced a few days ago.

In the photos, Rita is seen posing with a younger man in different traditional attires while guests are seen in the background.

She further raised eyebrows when she took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a post “True Love Wins.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ritadaniels06 (@rita.daniels06)

Rita came under severe criticisms online as she was accused of marrying her daughter off to an older man while she picked a younger lover for herself.

The young man is Larry Zuka, an American-based singer and songwriter.

The independent filmmaker and director is also a father to two sons.