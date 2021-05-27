By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lawrence, the son of veteran Nollywood actress Rita Daniels’ has addressed the rumour that his mother tied the knot to a younger lover.

According to Lawrence, the photos circulating on social media of his mother are from an upcoming movie.

“The photos are from a movie scene. Social media can catch their cruise but they will be shocked when they eventually see the movie,” he told The Nation.

Rumours of the movie producer’s marriage to a younger lover surfaced a few days ago.

In the photos, Rita is seen posing with a younger man in different traditional attires while guests are seen in the background.

She further raised eyebrows when she took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a post “True Love Wins.”

Rita came under severe criticisms online as she was accused of marrying her daughter off to an older man while she picked a younger lover for herself.

The young man is Larry Zuka, an American-based singer and songwriter.

The independent filmmaker and director is also a father to two sons.