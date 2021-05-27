By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday joined Lagosians in celebrating 2021 Children’s Day Celebration.

The governor alongside his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji were at the Police College, Ikeja.

