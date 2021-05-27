Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, acknowledging school children during the march-past at the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration Parade held at Police College, Ikeja, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
By Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday joined Lagosians in celebrating 2021 Children’s Day Celebration.
The governor alongside his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji were at the Police College, Ikeja.
See more photos below
L-R: Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration Parade at Police College, Ikeja, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) interacting with the Chess Champion in Makoko 2021, Master Ferdinand Maumo (left). With them is the Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, and others, during the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration Parade at Police College, Ikeja, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
L-R: Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, during the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration Parade at Police College, Ikeja, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, during the 2021 Children’s Day Celebration Parade at Police College, Ikeja, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
