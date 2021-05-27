By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian radio personality, television host, and lifestyle entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has revealed that one of the qualities she finds attractive in men is consistency.

The On-Air personality and author made this known on her Twitter page on Wednesday, adding “energy is so admirable.”

“As a woman in the space/stage I’m at now, there’s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency, that “do as I said I would” energy is so admirable, I fuck with that,” she tweeted.

The vlogger further revealed that she later realized that she doesn’t need to waste her time sugar-coating words.

“Truth is we as you grow older you’ll realize how much easier it is to be straight up with yourself first, I hardly tell lies these days cos to be honest, no one is feeding me, I don’t need to waste my own time sugar-coating words or not matching energy, everyone will be ok.”

“To keep the 10 commandments these days is easy, I don suffer plenty on earth pls I can’t risk going to hell for anybody. It is either Yes, No, Maybe – I’ll see what I can do (communicated) or sorry it’s not a good time right now for this. I’m an adult, no need for games.”

Some weeks ago, Toke Makinwa has expressed her worry over finding the right man without complications, saying adulthood is a ghetto.