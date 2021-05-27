By Taiwo Okanlawon

Chairman of Heirs Holdings and popular philanthropist Tony Elumelu has shared photos of his family celebrating Children’s Day.

The founder of UBA Group posed with his wife Dr Awele Elumelu and their seven children in one of the photographs posted on Instagram.

He wrote; “Happy children’s day to my Princesses & Princes and all the Children across Africa and the World. #ChildrensDay #TOESuperstars #ElumeluKids #YouthEmpowerment #TOEWay.”

Children’s Day is a commemorative date celebrated annually in honor of children, whose date of observance varies by country. In 1925, International Children’s Day was first proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare.