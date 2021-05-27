Uba Michael received as fellow of FIMC

Management expert and businessman, Uba Michael has been elected into the Institute of Management Consultants.

Uba who also recently got inducted into the Hall of Fame of The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana made the disclosure, Wednesday in Abuja.

The Institute commended the good governance advocate for outstanding academic and professional standing, having demonstrated commitment to creating and promoting the highest standard of management consulting practice.

Presenting the award, Dr. Gabriel Gunde charged Uba to continue raising the bar high when it comes to management consultancy.

In reaction, Uba said, “I am delighted to be awarded to the membership certificate. This is more of an encouragement to add value to others.”