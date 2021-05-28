By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afro singer Dauda Mubarak Babatunde popularly known as Tush Ayaga has released his anticipated project “Ever ready The EP.”

The singer described the 5-track as his comeback after taking a break from the music scene.

The body of work put together to serve the street a new modern sound passing different messages featuring Nawty Natures

Tush Ayaga who was born in Ibadan, Oyo State discovered his music talent at a very tender age and since then nurtured it to professional level.

He attended Beloved Nursery and Primary school in Ibadan before going to Abadina College, University of Ibadan for his secondary education.

He then completed his university education at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology before going for his National Youth Service Corps.

Tush Ayaga started music professionally in 2016 with two projects and has many singles to his credits.

Check “Ever Ready the EP“