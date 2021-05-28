Agency Reports

Second half goals by Mohamed Sherif and Salah Mohsen handed Egyptian giants Al Ahly their seventh CAF Super Cup title on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

This was after they beat RS Berkane of Morocco 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The CAF Champions League holders were dominant over their CAF Confederation Cup counterparts, dominating the match especially in the second half.

The win ensured they hand coach Pitso Mosimane his second continental title since joining the Cairo giants in October last year.

Mosimane won the CAF Champions League and finished third at the Club World Cup, adding to the Egyptian Cup he clinched as his first piece of silverware in North Africa.

Heading into the match, there was concern for Ahly due to their tight schedule of matches and constant travelling.

But they showed less of that in a commanding performance against the Moroccans.

They threatened from early with Aliou Dieng having a good opportunity with a shot from the edge of the penalty box off a Hussein El Shahat cut-back.

Berkane had two good chances to get into the lead.

In the 18th minute, skipper Mohamed Aziz saw his header off a short corner-kick go wide.

Ten minutes later, they had an even better chance off a counter-attack.

Mouhssine Iajour released Mohamed Farehane through on the right with the defender gliding away with only the goalkeeper to beat.

However, Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy was quick off his line to narrow the angle and Ferehane’s attempt to clip the ball over him ended on the side netting.

In the second half, Ahly were more enterprising in attack and they were ahead after 57 minutes, when Sherif scored with a belter of a goal.

The forward made a quick turn inside the box before slicing an unstoppable left foot shot into the net.

The Egyptians continued their dominance and, with eight minutes left, they sealed the victory when Mohsen side-stepped the goalkeeper before slapping the ball into the net.

That was after being put through by a defence-splitting pass from Taher Mohamed.

Berkane tried to pluck some respect off the match in search of at least a goal.

They came close in the second minute of added time when substitute Alain Traore’s strong header off a cross came off the bar.

On the other end, Ahly also had their chances to extend the lead with Mohamed Magdy ‘Afsha’ forcing the Berkane goalkeeper to a brilliant save with a header.

Sherif should have scored his second with another header which came cracking against the upright with the last play.

Source: NAN