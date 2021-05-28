Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the federal government will turn its attention to the Kano-Kaduna corridor following the completion of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

Amaechi said this on Friday when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano.

He said the rail line will boost business activities in the state owing to the economic viability of the state.

Amaechi also said the project would stimulate import and export trade.

The minister also pledged to bring maritime activities to Kano even though the state is landlocked.

“We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July, we will start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail and wherever we link the Kano rail to Kaduna and link Ibadan to Abuja, then we have the problem of cargoes, Amaechi said.

“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano like you know; we are also linking Kano-Maradi. Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano. The station will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano.

“Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring maritime into Kano. It is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located in Kano because of the economic importance.

“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect those projects and respond to the needs of the users,” he said.