Juventus have confirmed Andrea Pirlo has left his role as first-team manager, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to take over.

Pirlo was given the Juventus job last summer despite having no previous managerial experience under his belt and Juventus’ squad needing a huge overhaul.

He struggled to mount a serious title challenge as Juventus failed to be crowned Serie A champions for the first time since 2010.

Their place in next season’s Champions League was only secured following a win over Bologna on the final day of the season.

In a statement released on the club’s official website, Juventus confirmed Pirlo’s time at the club had come to an end less than a year after taking over, though they thanked him for his efforts.

Juventus are now on the hunt for a new manager with Allegri the frontrunner to replace the club legend.

Allegri has been out of work since leaving the Turin giants back in 2019, though his time at the club represented one of the most fruitful periods in their history