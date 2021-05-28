Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has asked residents to disregard the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra’s (IPOB) sit-at-home order for the 31st of May 2021.

Uzodinma asked Imo residents to disregard the sit-at-home order which was given by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Imo State, Oguwuike Nwachukwu made this known in a press statement.

According to the statement, IPOB does not have the power to ground economic activities in the name of Biafra Day, asking Imo people not to go about their normal businesses.

Uzodinma assured that the security agencies have been alerted to provide maximum security across the 27 LGAs in Imo State.

The statement further warned the secessionist group to desist from constituting nuisance and inciting the public.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu had earlier warned the five Southeastern states including Imo to observe the sit-at-home order from 6 pm to 6 pm on 29th to 30th.

The group had threatened to deal decisively with violators of the order.