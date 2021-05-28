By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday felicitated with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

In the statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari thanked the Minister for the positive energy, patriotism and invaluable contributions he brings in manning the ministry.

According to the President, Dare’s contributions are strategic in moulding a better future for the country and harnessing the innate potentials and talent of Nigerians in sports.

He joined members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for good health and happiness for the celebrant.

Dare has maintained a track record of excellence as a journalist and public office holder before he came on board as a minister.