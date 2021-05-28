Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke forfeited assets worth N47.6 billion to the Federal Government.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, who made this known today said the jewellery component of the assets was worth N14.6 billion.

Bawa disclosed the figures before the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the status of recovered loot on Friday in Abuja

He also said that the houses seized from the former Minister are also valued at $80million, about N32.97 billion.

The total asset forfeiture is N47.57 billion.

The anti graft chairman said that Diezani’s jewellery are still in the custody of the agency, adding that it had not been auctioned but had been finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said that court processes, procedures and administrative exigencies had stalled the auctioning of some of the seized assets.

Bawa however said that the agency would henceforth deal with the seized assets case by case at the courts, to quickly dispose the assets.

“Already the Federal Government has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Solicitor-General for the Federation and I think they are working tirelessly.

The committee will ensure that assets that are recovered by the EFCC are disposed off.

“We have EFCC representatives on that committee and we believe at the end of the day Nigerians are going to appreciate what that committee will come out with in terms of the mandate given to them,” he said.