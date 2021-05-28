European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech/Pfizer can be used for children aged 12 and upwards.

Marco Cavalleri, the regulatory body’s director for vaccine strategies, said on Friday the data showed that the vaccine was safe for children and seems to be effective in helping them resist infection

According to him, it has no signs of serious side effects.

The decision makes the vaccine the first set to be approved for anyone under age 16 in Europe.

The European Commission must still sign off on the EMA ruling, but that is considered a formality.

The BioNTech/Pfizer jab has already been approved for use by children in the U.S. and Canada.

Moderna has also submitted its vaccine for approval for the young.

dpa/NAN