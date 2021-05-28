By Sumaila Ogbaje/Abuja

Major General Farouk Yahaya, the new chief of staff of the Nigerian Army reported for duty today, as the 22nd holder of the post.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, approved Yahaya’s appointment, following the death of Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in a place crash on May 21 in Kaduna.

The new COAS was until his appointment, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the military counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

Yahaya first visited the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor before coming to Army Headquarters for the taking over ceremony.

He was received at AHQ by the Chief of Policy and Plan, Maj.-Gen. Ben Ahanotu, who also briefed him before proceeding to assume office.

The COAS however asked for a minute silence in honour of the late Attabiru and other officers who died with him.

Thereafter, he asked journalists to leave the hall for closed door meeting with officers.

He did not make any statement before departing the Army Headquarters.

The new COAS, was born on 5 January 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Gen Yahaya who is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), started his cadet training on Sept. 27, 1985.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on Sept. 22, 1990.

He held several appointments including Staff, Instructional and Command.

Notable among the appointments held by the new COAS are Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

He was also Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.

He also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya).

He was Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Until his appointment as the COAS, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in North East Nigeria.

The new COAS is a holder of several honours and awards.

Among the award are Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National DefenceCourse (Chile).

He also received Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal.

Yahaya is married and blessed with children.