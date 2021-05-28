By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The body of popular comedienne, Mercy Mmesoma Obi Nnadi, fondly called Ada Jesus, has been laid to rest in Oguta, Imo State.

The popular Instagram comedian died on Wednesday 21 April, 2021, days after she celebrated her 24th birthday.

She revealed in February her battle with kidney disease, which left her incapacitated before her death.

She lost the battle.

A Christian wake keep and comedy night held on Thursday and the final interment was held in Oguta, Imo State today.