Four deadly land grabbers grabbed by police in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested four persons suspected to be land grabbers for unleashing violence on the people of Babaode-Onibuku community in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area the state.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement revealed that the suspects, Najimu Ojumola, 42; Monday Olaleye, 25; Kehinde Martins, 34 and Felix John, 27 were arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Onipanu divisional headquarters, that Babaode-Onibuku village was under siege by group of land grabbers, who invaded the village with dangerous weapons, and held residents of the community hostage.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene for rescue operation.

On getting to the scene, the hoodlums launched attack on the policemen and injured one ASP Tajudeen Adeleke and Inspector Babatunde Olayiwola, but they were later subdued, and two among them Najimu Ojumola and Monday Olaleye were apprehended.

While the policemen were taken the arrested hoodlums to the station, their colleagues ambushed the policemen at Idiroko road, and attacked them in a bid to free the arrested ones.

They were subsequently dispatched and the duo of Felix John and Kehinde Martins were equally arrested.

Recovered from them are: eight expended cartridges, one live cartridge, one cutlass, three Bajaj Motorcycle and one Toyota Corolla with registration number FST 42 FT.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also warned land grabbers to stay away from Ogun State, as the command would not tolerate any form of thuggery and hooliganism in any part of the state.