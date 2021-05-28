Fuel tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge

A fuel-laden tanker caught fire on Otedola Bridge around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday.
However, no casualty recorded as the fire was quickly curtailed by first responders.
Road users are advised to avoid the corridor as the incident has caused gridlock.
Many motorists are now stranded around the axis.
Friday’s incident occurred days after the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said that there are no demon, witch or wizard at the Otedola Bridge but reckless drivers and expired trucks were responsible for the incessant crashes around the bridge.
The Otedola Bridge is notorious for road crashes mostly involving fuel-laden tankers and trucks that often explode, resulting in inferno, burnt vehicles, loss of lives and properties.
You are partially right , but just so.
As an engineer, the question I asked is, why at Otedola end inward Berger?
Why not at old toll gate? Slop
Why not outward from otedola to Secretariat?
Engineering is the answer.
Momentum , change in momentum which is m*!u2-m*u1 = acceleration is the problem
Where m= mass of tanker and fuel, ( no change)
Where u1, u2; are the initial velocity and final velocity
The real issue is that the slope of the road, it add to momentum change, causing excessive acceleration too high for the brake and stability of the chassis to withstand
SOLUTION
construct a bye pass for articulated tankers and trailers trucks. Pay attention to very low gradient, ensure the velocity (directional) is low.
That is the witch and wizard for you