Fuel tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge

A fuel-laden tanker caught fire on Otedola Bridge around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday.

However, no casualty recorded as the fire was quickly curtailed by first responders.

Road users are advised to avoid the corridor as the incident has caused gridlock.

Many motorists are now stranded around the axis.

Friday’s incident occurred days after the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said that there are no demon, witch or wizard at the Otedola Bridge but reckless drivers and expired trucks were responsible for the incessant crashes around the bridge.

The Otedola Bridge is notorious for road crashes mostly involving fuel-laden tankers and trucks that often explode, resulting in inferno, burnt vehicles, loss of lives and properties.