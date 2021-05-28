Michael Adeshina

Armed men in their numbers attacked Umutu police station, in Delta state, in the early hours of today 28th May, 2021.

DSP. Edafe Bright, the Ag. Public Relation Officer of the command confirmed the development to PM News on Friday morning.

Bright noted that the attack took place at about 0130 hours today.

He said the criminals were faced with stiff resistance by policemen on duty.

He noted that the policemen on duty gave the criminals a tough fight but two police officers died during the shootout while another one also died of High Blood pressure in the hospital.

He added that two of the gunmen were also killed but their bodies were taken away by other members of the criminal gang.

Edafe Bright said: “In the early hours of today 28th may 2021 at about 0130 hours, armed men in their numbers stormed Umutu police station, they shot sporadically at the station, but due to proactive measure already put in place by the Delta state commissioner of police, the were faced with stiff resistance by the men on duty, as the policemen on duty gave them a tough fight, the armed men had to retreat when they saw that the policemen on duty were not relenting, two of the armed bandit were gun down while others injured.

“They had to take a retreat, they quickly carried their dead and ran away.

“The Command lost two policemen, while one ASP died out of High Blood pressure in the hospital. The armed bandit who came with the intention of causing mayhem and burning down the station and carting away arm did not succeed, as they could not penetrate the station, no arm loss, the station was not burnt, normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of police is assuring members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for this act, and also urges members of the public to help with useful and timely information.”