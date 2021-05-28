Popular Instagram comedian and social media influencer Nwagbo Oliver Chidera also known as Pankeeroy, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The social media influencer took to his Instagram page on Friday where he shared a press statement about his arrest and announced he is finally back.

The statement titled ‘RE: Arret of Nwagbo Oliver Chidera “Pankeeroy” by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over involvement in Business of Digital Currency was signed by the comedian’s lawyer, Tope Salami, Esq.

The statement highlighted that there was no petition against the comedian prior to his arrest implying that he had not perpetrated any crime against person(s), company, or establishment.

“It is worthy to state that there was no form of petition against our client and as such, implied that no crime in whatever form was perpetrated against any person(s), company, or establishment by our client,” part of the statement read.

They stated further that Pankeeroy was arrested based on discreet information that he is an enthusiast of digital currencies in 2020 during the heat of COVID-19.

He thanked his fans for the love and support received and restated his commitment to living a crime-free life, the statement noted.

Pankeeroy, was arrested by the EFFC in April over alleged Internet fraud.

He was reported to have been involved in Bitcoin scam by the anti-graft agency.