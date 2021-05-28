Mr Ali Kalat, member representing Jema’a constituency, Kaduna State House of Assembly has paid the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees of 60 students.

Speaking at the launch of the Ali Kalat Education Based Support Programme on Friday in Kafanchan, Kalat said that the gesture was for the educational growth of his people.

According to him, education has not been given the deserved attention as the bedrock of development in any society.

“The importance of education in the developmental process of our children and the society cannot be overemphasised.

“Individual and societal development has eluded us because education as a procedure for learning has not been given the attention it deserves.

“We have to agree that education improves our personal lives and helps in running the society smoothly by inculcating the right values.

“Furthermore, I choose education as an area of interest because it empowers and motivates the mind to conceive positive ideas.

“It is because of this, I have decided to throw my weight behind these young ones to ensure that their dreams and aspiration for a brighter future is not scuttled,” he added.

He said that the beneficiaries were from 20 schools in Jema’a Local Government Area, just as he promised to keep tabs on their progress.

In his remarks, the Council Chairman, Peter Averik, commended the lawmaker for supporting the academic pursuits of his constituents.

Averik prayed to God to enable the member to do more for the people while calling on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate him.

Also speaking, the Agwam Fantswam, Dr Josiah Kantiok, tasked the beneficiaries to be more committed and dedicated to their studies.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event were full of gratitude to the lawmaker who they described as God sent.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the JAMB examination slips to the beneficiaries.