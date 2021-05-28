After thrilling his fans with his hit songs, ‘Receive Sense’ and ‘You Say Wetin’, Afrobeat serial hitmaker Prolifik Plsoo has dropped a banger of an EP titled ‘MD CEO’.

The six tracked EP, a sensational collection of different sounds that depict who Prolifik is as an artist, opens with ‘Odeshi’ a slow track that recounts the daily challenges of the basic Nigerian and the decision to stay positive through it all.

‘Energy’, the second track is a Fela Anikulapo-Kuti-inspired sound where the Afrobeat artist tells a story with a play on words in a rhythm that bounces of supreme instrumentation.

Prolifik creates such a vibe in the EP title track,’MD CEO’. Grassroots in all its essence, the ‘MD CEO’ track hits you with the raw Lagos essence, unveiling Prolifik’s gift of staying true to his vocal path when he tells his story.

Other tracks on the MD CEO EP are ‘Tell Me’, whose hook is everything and ‘No title’ (Shóti Get è), produced by Niphkeys; a song that is proudly filled with Yoruba slangs and the rhythm, a winner.

Closing out the EP is the beautifully conceptualized and produced song, ‘Out of Control’. Quickly tipped to be a fan favourite, it is a love song tinged in a bit of highlife that showcases Prolifik’s versatility as an artist.

Ensconced in a magnetic rhythm, ‘Out of Control’ is one song that will always be in the replay. For this truly gifted artist, the instrumentation is everything and this is what amplifies him as an artist.

With this EP, Prolifik has flawlessly mastered the creative kalakuta sound which affords the extra that he brings to all the components of this body of work.

With no features and an array of top producers including Illkonnect, Skitter, Sossick and Niphkeys, the Afrobeat artist who deftly modernises Afro (Kalakuta) music using different types of beats reminisces.

“I listened to a lot of Fela Anikulapo Kuti growing up via my dad’s playlist because he loved Fela at that time. I remember him taking me to Fela’s concert at Lekki beach one time and this has always inspired my kind of music. I can also say I get inspired by people around me and most times, I’m inspired by the situations I find myself”.