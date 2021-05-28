Daredevil gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have reportedly invaded Shikaan Mbagena Kpav community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing 36 people.

The incident according to reports occurred on Thursday night when the armed men invaded the community and slaughtered scores of people.

According to a source, 36 bodies have been recovered while scores are still missing after the attack.

Reports also have it that some students of the College of Education in Katsina-Ala were also killed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anene Sewuese Catherine said she was yet to receive report of the incident as the time of filing this report.

In her words, “I have not received this report from officers on ground yet.”

This development has sparked on outrage on social media with users using the hashtag #BenueUnderAttack.

See some reactions from Twitter users below.

Fulani Herdsmen Attack on the good people have brazen and unprovoked with villages and communities attacked and razed

at night leading which can be described as a genocide and you can Agree with me we're Certainly Targetted #BenueUnderattack pic.twitter.com/lTBb809BJq — KWAFFY ❁ #BenueUnderattack. (@onlykwaffy_) May 28, 2021

We can't fold our hands and watch anymore. #BenueUnderAttack People are being killed in their homes and lands and the government is watching. This is a ticking time bomb. Protect all Nigerian citizens! — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) May 28, 2021

About 36 persons were killed just yesterday in Benue state, There’s serious genocide going on in Benue state. How long will the people suffer this? Insecurity in the state is at it apex. RETWEET AND PASS IT ON, LET THE WORLD KNOW.#BenueUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/CfMEI3CFme — BENUEGIANT⚙️ #BenueUnderAttack (@one_dosh) May 28, 2021

It is not a crime to Live!

It is not a crime to come from Benue!

Stop the Genocide in Benue!

Nigerians, stand up for Benue!

Don’t let our basket get empty! Retweet & pass the message please!#BenueUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/KGCpDzXIs7 — BenueFirst_ (@BenueFirst_) May 28, 2021

More and more, the killings in Benue look highly targeted. Just yesterday, 36 persons were gruesomely murdered in Katsina-ala! #BenueUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/jkT8e2SOcN — KATOR TARKAA (@KatorTarkaa) May 28, 2021