Daredevil gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have reportedly invaded Shikaan Mbagena Kpav community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing 36 people.

The incident according to reports occurred on Thursday night when the armed men invaded the community and slaughtered scores of people.

According to a source, 36 bodies have been recovered while scores are still missing after the attack.

Reports also have it that some students of the College of Education in Katsina-Ala were also killed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anene Sewuese Catherine said she was yet to receive report of the incident as the time of filing this report.

In her words, “I have not received this report from officers on ground yet.”

This development has sparked on outrage on social media with users using the hashtag #BenueUnderAttack.

