The Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed distress over the boat accident at Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi state, where many lives were lost, describing it as tragic.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr. Simon Lalong, expressed sadness over the incident in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Friday in Jos.

The boat was overloaded leading to its capsizing.

He said the incident is unfortunate as it happened when the victims were going about their daily activities to earn a living, explaining that the boat was conveying passengers from Loko in Niger State to a market in Kebbi State.

Lalong urged relevant authorities to improve on supervision and more vigorous monitoring of inland water transportation in the country, to forestall a similar incident from re-occurring.

The governor prayed to God to grant the families of those affected by the boat mishap, the fortitude to bear the loss.