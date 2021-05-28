By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday as a vindication of the decision of God and the people of the state.

He stated this on Friday evening on his Facebook page, in response to the dismissal by the apex court, of the certificate forgery case brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its chieftain, Williams Edobor, against him.

The apex court said the appellant (Edo APC), failed to prove that the certificate issued by the University of Ibadan, with which Obaseki contested the 2020 Edo governorship election was forged.

Obaseki described the allegation of certificate forgery by the opposition APC as diabolical and ill-willed.

According to him, “The verdict of the Supreme Court on the certificate forgery case brought against me by the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2020 governorship election, is a vindication of the decision of God and the people of Edo State.

“The ruling puts to rest the diabolical controversy contrived by opposition elements over my credentials and puts to shame the individuals that sought to swindle Edo people with falsehood and lies in pursuit of pecuniary gains.

“The judiciary has once again, demonstrated that it is willing and capable of defending our democracy. I see this victory as a renewed call by God Almighty to rededicate myself to His service and that of the people of Edo state.

“From the statement by the Supreme Court Justices, it is clear that they align with what Edo people knew all along, which is that there was no merit in the case.

“The controversy was diabolical and ill-willed. It is reassuring that the Judiciary has upheld the wishes of the masses once again,” Obaseki said.

The governor who appreciated Edo people and his party, the PDP, also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for allowing the judiciary to be free and independent and free judiciary.

“I dedicate the victory to Edo people, who resolved to stand by me through it all despite the campaign of calumny.

“I appreciate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for supporting and holding steadfastly to the vision of our party for a better Edo State.

“I am also grateful to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for ensuring a vibrant and fair Judiciary that upholds the will of the masses,” he said.